Jet Airways appoints Vinay Dube as CEO

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Full-service passenger carrier Jet Airways on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vinay Dube as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"Dube's appointment was approved by the Jet Airways Board of Directors at their meeting yesterday. The appointment is subject to receipt of all requisite government, regulatory approvals, including his security clearance," the airline said in a statement.

The statement said Dube, who is currently Senior Vice President-Asia Pacific with Delta Air Lines, will also head the airline's executive management team.

He succeeds Cramer Ball who had left the company in February 2016. The company's whole-time Director Gaurang Shetty has been the acting CEO of the airline.

The team has been tasked by the Board of Directors of Jet Airways to drive the company's growth and future strategy by leveraging its enduring partnership with equity partner Etihad Airways, and achieve significant efficiencies and value for stakeholders, on the back of mutual synergies.

"I look forward to meet the organisation's business objectives and deepening the relationship with its strategic partner Etihad Airways, in my effort to strengthen Jet Airways' illustrious legacy as India's largest premium international carrier that is ready for its next phase of growth," Dube said.

--IANS

ppg-rv/dg