Jet Airways-AeroMexico to operate codeshare flights from May

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Airline major Jet Airways on Monday said that it will operate flights between India and Mexico under a 'codeshare agreement' with AeroMexico.

According to the company, the agreement enables codeshare sales effective from Monday "for travel commencing May 1, 2018 between Delhi and Mumbai in India and Mexico City via the Heathrow Airport in London".

"This agreement will provide guests connectivity options and access to the networks of both airlines, thus strengthening connectivity between the carriers' home countries of India and Mexico," the airline said in a statement.

"The two countries have seen a 15 per cent compounded annual growth rate over the last three years and this codeshare arrangement will further help strengthen ties in the areas of trade and tourism between both regions."

--IANS

rv/vd