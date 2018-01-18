Jazeera Airways launches flight services between Kuwait and Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Kuwait-based low-cost airline Jazeera Airways on Thursday said it has launched direct flight services between Ahmedabad and Kuwait city.

According to the airline, it operated the maiden Kuwait city-Ahmedabad flight on January 17, 2018.

The CEO of Jazeera Airways Rohit Ramachandran said: "This new service will address the increased travel demands for travel between India and Kuwait providing direct connections for those visiting friends and relatives as well as business travellers."

The airline operates to over 20 destinations across the Middle East, Europe and India. It operates a fleet of eight Airbus A320 aircrafts.

