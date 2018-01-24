Japan commits Rs 2,587 cr loan to Bengaluru water supply project

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday said the Japanese government has committed to an official development assistance loan of approximately Rs 2,587 crore for Phase 3 (I) of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project.

According to an official statement, this project will provide residents of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike area in Karnataka -- especially in 110 villages -- with safe and stable water supply and sewerage services by carrying out construction of a water treatment plant and sewage treatment plants.

"The Government of Japan has committed JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) Official Development Assistance loan for an amount of Yen 45 billion (about Rs 2,587 crore) for the project," the statement said.

It added that the notes in this regard were exchanged between S. Selvakumar, Joint Secretary, Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs and Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India.

