Jaitley launches mobile-friendly webpage of Finance Ministry

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday launched a mobile-friendly common landing webpage of the Ministry of Finance (www.finmin.nic.in) to provide a single-point access to all websites of five departments under the ministry.

"The website is mobile format friendly across all platforms viz. Android, Windows, and iOS. The new website also has features of in-built search options, enabling text to speech, language translation, and visitor analytics, among others," a Finance Ministry statement said here.

Jaitley also launched the new website of the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry -- wwww.doe.gov.in.

"With diversification of the information and communication technologies (ICT) landscape, it has become absolutely imperative for the government websites to bring in qualitative and quantitative transformations in the wake of changing user expectations," the statement said.

"As part of the Digital India Programme, the upgraded common landing webpage of the Ministry and the new website of the Department of Expenditure is a major step towards standardisation and improvement in presentation and content delivery using the Content Management Framework. Both are GIGW (Guidelines for Indian Government Websites) compliant," it said.

--IANS

