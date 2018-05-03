iVOOMi launches 'FitMe' health band

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Thursday launched its first health band, "FitMe", in India.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the device houses a 90mAh battery and comes with a scratch-proof display, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, running mode, vibration reminder, pedometer, GPS and other features, iVOOMi said in a statement.

"The 'FitMe' health band is sleek, smart, dust-proof and water resistant and features a display of 128x32 pixels resolution that makes it crystal clear from all viewing angles," said iVOOMi India CEO Ashwin Bhandari.

With "IP67," the watch remains water-resistant for 30 minutes, has auto-sync for "Smart Me OS 2.0" and is capable of OTA (Over the Air Software) updates.

"FitMe" is chargeable without a USB cable; the display can be directly connected to any USB port to charge the device.

Available on Flipkart, the health band comes with a six-month warranty.

--IANS

rp/na/vm