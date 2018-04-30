Intex appoints Rajiv Bakshi as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Domestic smartphone maker Intex Technologies on Monday appointed industry veteran Rajiv Bakshi as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Bakshi will look after the entire Intex range of mobile and consumer durables, the company said in a statement.

"His immense expertise in strategic marketing and brand management will augment Intex's growth and profitability," said Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies.

Prior to joining Intex, Bakshi worked at Discovery Networks India and South Asia region for 13 years.

"Serving millions of customers, Intex is recognised amongst the distinguished group of national brands that have demonstrated continuous growth over the last two decades," said Bakshi.

According to Counterpoint Research, Intex has 2.5 per cent market share in the Indian market.

Bharti Airtel has now roped in with Intex Technologies to launch a range of affordable 4G smartphones with advanced features.

