Internet subscribers down 0.46% between July-September: TRAI

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The total number of Internet subscribers in India declined from 431.21 million at the end of June 2017 to 429.23 million at the end of September 2017, registering a quarterly degrowth of (-) 0.46 per cent, data revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Thursday.

"Out of 429.23 million, wired Internet subscribers are 21.35 million and wireless Internet subscribers are 407.88 million," the statement issued here by TRAI said.

The TRAI has revealed the data for July-September 2017 period.

The Internet subscriber base is comprised of broadband Internet subscriber base of 324.89 million and narrowband Internet subscriber base of 104.34 million.

The broadband Internet subscriber base grew by 8 per cent from 300.84 million at the end of June to 324.89 million at the end of September. On the other hand, the narrowband Internet subscriber base declined by 19.97 per cent from 130.38 million at the end of June to 104.34 million at the end of September.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,210.84 million at the end of June 17 to 1,206.71 million at the end of September 17, registering a degrowth of (-) 0.34 per cent over the previous quarter.

"However, this reflects year-on-year positive growth of 12.33 per cent over the same quarter of last year," the release said.

