'International Tracked Packet' service launched on World Post Day

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) In order to meet the cross-border requirements of the e-commerce sector in the Asia Pacific Region, an "International Tracked Packet" service was launched by Communications Minister Manoj Sinha here on Monday.

"Under this service, we have included many features like track and trace, pick-up facility and affordable price," he said while launching the service on the occasion of the World Post Day.

Sinha informed that e-IPO (Indian Postal Order), in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100, were launched as a pilot project in Bihar, Delhi and Karnataka.

The minister also unveiled the revamped website of the India Post, with more user-friendly features and information to meet the need of customers.

In addition, commemorative stationery in post card, inland letter and envelope categories, each featuring five postal heritage buildings -- the General Post Offices of Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, Shimla and Kolkata -- were issued in multi-colour format.

On the same occasion, an upgraded e-post office portal was also made operational for the global customers.

