Intel ex-honcho Debjani Ghosh new Nasscom President

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Debjani Ghosh, former Managing Director of chip-maker Intel South Asia, has taken over as the Nasscom President, the Indian IT industry's apex body said on Monday.

She succeeds R. Chandrashekhar on the completion of his five-year term as head of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

"Ghosh takes office at a time when the $167-billion Indian IT-BPM (Business Processing Management) industry serves as a catalyst to the nation's growth," said Nasscom in a statement here.

A champion of technology for social good, Ghosh has been driving initiatives in her long career, working with the government and as part of the industry to frame policies and accelerate technology adoption across the country.

"With digital technologies used across businesses, Ghosh will carry our mission to foster digital transformation of the country, embracing newer technologies, expanding to newer geographies and working with governments to build stronger trade relationships," it said.

A propagator of gender diversity and equal representation in corporate India, Ghosh was the first woman to lead Intel India and MAIT (Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology) in her earlier stints.

Ghosh said: "The technology industry has played a phenomenal role in building the India of tomorrow. We are amidst exponential shifts that require change across businesses, skilling, building solutions with disruptive technologies, connecting the ecosystem of start-ups with that of enterprises and leveraging technology for social impact."

She was also instrumental in developing Intel India's strategy for digital transformation, focusing on digital literacy, innovation and building partnerships across the country's technology ecosystem.

Nasscom Chairman Raman Roy said: "Over the past few years, the IT industry has witnessed disruption and is at the threshold of the next growth curve. Ghosh brings knowledge and experience to the table, which will help the industry scale new heights."

