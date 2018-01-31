Infinix to launch 'India first' smartphone on February 6

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Infinix, an online smartphone brand from China-based Transsion Holdings, is set to launch a selfie-centric, 'India first' smartphone in India on February 6.

According to industry sources, the mid-price segment device in the selfie-centric "S series" will be launched globally after its release in India.

The smartphone is likely to house dual-LED flash for bright selfies in low-light and "Bokeh" images.

The company last year launched Infinix Zero 5 for Rs 17,999.

It sports a dual-camera set-up (12MP wide-angle lens and 13MP telephoto lens) at the rear and has a 16MP sensor for the selfie camera at the front and comes with 64GB onboard storage and 6GB RAM.

Infinix Zero 5 has 5.98-inch Full HD display with 2.5D glass atop, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor and 4,350mAh battery.

