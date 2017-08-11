Indus Towers deploys Oracle Cloud Services

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Friday announced that it has deployed Oracle 'Taleo Cloud Services' to streamline its recruiting processes for faster recruitment and better collaboration.

The 'Taleo Cloud Service' would enable Indus Towers to identify and recruit top talent to fill specific telecom industry needs and deliver insights to continuously improve talent acquisition efficiency and effectiveness.

"With Oracle 'Taleo', Indus Towers will not only be able to increase the overall efficiency of the employees but also ensure that they are connected on a real time basis. Oracle aims at fuelling Indus Towers' business objectives in an efficient and effective manner," Shailesh Singla, Sales Director, HCM, Oracle India, said in a statement.

The 'Oracle Talent Acquisition Cloud' enables companies to easily source candidates, recruit and on-board them.

"Our collaboration with Oracle will integrate recruitment process for our distributed workforce spread across the country through a robust, cloud platform making the system more efficient," added Vishal Manchanda, National Head of Learning and Development, Indus Towers.

--IANS

