Indo-German partnership to boost investments in food processing infra: MoFPI

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The government on Tuesday said that Indo-German economic partnership will boost investments in Indias food processing 'value chain infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), India's participation in the trade fair held at Anuga, Germany has evinced great business interest from the European country to invest in creating a global 'food bank', and making India a global 'sourcing hub'.

The development comes after a high-level delegation was led by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to Anuga.

"Germany is among India's most important partners bilaterally and in global context, and India is ready with open arms to welcome German companies," Badal said.

"Anuga, which is the number one trading place in the world, gave us the right platform to interact with various global players in the food industry," Badal commented on India's participation at Anuga 2017.

As per a MoFPI statement, key areas of investment to prevent food loss and wastage globally, both at the harvest and transit levels were discussed during the minister's visit to Germany last week.

The ministry added that many companies at the Anuga trade fair have confirmed their participation in the WorldFoodIndia Summit 2017 which is scheduled to be held from November 3-5 at New Delhi.

The MoFPI is gearing up to host 2,000 companies from 30 countries at the WFI Summit 2017.

