IndiGo's Q3 net profit up more than 56%

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday reported a rise of 56.4 per cent in its net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal.

According to the airline, its net profit increased to Rs 762.03 crore from Rs 487.25 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company's "Revenue from Operations" increased by 23.9 per cent to Rs 6,177.88 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4,986.49 crore reported during the like period of 2016-17.

The company's President and Whole-time Director Aditya Ghosh said: "... I am happy to announce that we delivered on our promise of starting our regional operations with our ATR aircraft which will enable us to provide connectivity to many more cities in India."

