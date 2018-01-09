IndiGo commences Rajahmundry operations

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said that it has expanded its regional network by commencing ATR operations from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry.

According to the company, the first flight from Rajahmundry to Chennai was flagged-off on Tuesday.

"Rajahmundry will be connected to Hyderabad with twice daily frequencies, and one direct daily frequency each on Rajahmundry-Bengaluru-Rajahmundry and Rajahmundry-Chennai-Rajahmundry sectors," the company said in a statement.

"IndiGo is the only airline that connects Rajahmundry with direct flights to three major metros of southern India: Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from day one of its operations."

--IANS

