IndiGo appoints Prock-Schauer as COO

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said that it has appointed Wolfgang Prock-Schauer as its Chief Operating Officer, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to the company, in his new role, Prock-Schauer will be responsible for operational aspects of IndiGo such as flight operations, maintenance and engineering and inflight services directly as well as airport operations and operations control centre.

In the past, Prock-Schauer has worked with Austrian Airlines, Jet Airways (India), British Midland International, Air Berlin (Germany/ UK) and Go Air (India).

