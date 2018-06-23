New indigenously-themed bottle for Absolut's India Limited Edition

Sawai Madhopur, June 23 (IANS) Absolut vodka launched its first ever Indian-designed and themed "Absolut India Limited Edition" bottle here on Saturday

Known for its iconic bottle shape bearing striking designs, the Pernod Ricard firm's limited edition bottle features a design influenced by the rich cultural heritage of India and the aim to 'Save the Tiger'.

The bottle design has different layers of one art form, with tiger being the major symbol.

Speaking at the launch at Oberoi Vanyavilas here, Telangana architect Ajay Boga, whose art work was selected for the design, said: "The tiger design is a combination of a lot of elements which boost the national pride and represents India culturally, spiritually on many levels."

Absolut Brand Manger Rashi Lakhotia said: "Absolut has built a strong association with art and creativity in a very short time in India with its collaborations with leading artists."

"The launch of Absolut India is our way of celebrating all these multifaceted layers of India," she added.

The artwork of the bottle have predominantly been designed by renowned artists, but with the India edition, Absolut decided to reach out to local talents and creative minds in India to design the 'Absolut India Limited Edition'.

The design entries were judged by the creative personalities from different fields in India. The final selection was made on basis of an idea capturing essence of India, style, creativity, boldness and popularity of design.

