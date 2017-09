New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A massive jump in food prices pushed up India's wholesale price-indexed (WPI) inflation in August at 3.24 per cent to nearly double that of July, official data showed on Thursday.

According to data released by the Commerce Ministry, the annual rate of WPI inflation in July was at 1.88 per cent, while it was at 1.09 per cent during August 2016.

