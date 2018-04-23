India's spice exports up by 20%

Kochi, April 23 (IANS) Export of Indian spices and spice products saw a 20 per cent increase during the April-December 2017 period touching Rs 13,167.89 crore with a volume of 797,145 tonnes, according to figures released on Monday

The corresponding period in 2016 saw exports of 663,247 tonnes valued at Rs 12,607.46 crore.

The export products include small cardamom, known as the "Queen of Spices", cumin, garlic, asafoetida, tamarind and other seeds which increased both in volume and value, contributing substantially and earning precious forex for the country.

The export of value added products like curry powder, mint products, spice oils and oleoresins also increased in volume and value while the export of chilli, coriander, fennel and nutmeg and mace registered an increase only in volume.

"India has been able to sustain the demand for its trademark spices in international markets in the face of stiff competition and stringent food safety regulations that now define the international commodity trade," said A.A. Jayathilak, Chairman of the Spices Board.

Small cardamom registered maximum export growth both in value and volume. A total of 4,180 tonnes valued at Rs 456.01 crore was exported during the April-December 2017 period as against 2,910 tonnes (Rs 297.80 crore) in the corresponding period in 2016.

By exporting 353,400 tonnes, chilli earned Rs 3,241.83 crore.

Cumin was the second most exported spice, recording an increase of 15 per cent in volume and 19 per cent in value.

A total volume of 104,260 tonnes of cumin fetched Rs 1,761.70 crore as against Rs 1,480.79 crore and 91,024 tonnes.

