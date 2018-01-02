India's spice export grew 24% in April-September 2017

Kochi, Jan 2 (IANS) Spice exports from India during April to September 2017 grew 24 per cent and touched 557,525 tonnes, valued at Rs 8,850.53 crore, as compared to the same period in 2016 when 450,700 tonnes fetched Rs 8,700.15 crore.

In dollar terms, India's exports of spices and spice products during the first half of the current fiscal were pegged at $1,373.97 million as against $1,299.96 million during the same period in 2016.

Spices Board Chairman A. Jayathilak on Tuesday said chilli, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, garlic and mint products were amongst the most sought after Indian spices, meeting the increasing demand for quality spices in global markets.

"India's exports of spices and spice products have been consistently moving up in the face of volatility in international markets and stringent food safety regulations imposed by countries across the globe," said Jayathilak.

Chilli retained its position as the most demanded spice, with exports of 235,000 tonnes and amounting to Rs 2,125.90 crore in value, followed by cumin (79,460 tonnes, Rs 1,324.58 crore).

Turmeric accounted for 59,000 tonnes and Rs 547.63 crore.

The export of small cardamom, cumin, garlic, tamarind and seeds like ajwain, mustard, dill and poppy registered an increase both in volume and value as compared to April-September 2016.

The export of value-added products like curry powder, mint products and spice oils and oleoresins also increased in volume and value.

In case of value-added products, the export of curry powder/paste totalled 17,030 tonnes worth Rs 348.88 crore.

A total of 8,800 tonnes of spice oils and oleoresins valued at Rs 1,332.22 crore were also exported.

