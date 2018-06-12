India's retail inflation in May inches up close to 5% mark

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The combined push of food and fuel prices continued to drive up retail inflation in India in May towards the 5 per cent mark, official data showed on Tuesday.

As per numbers furnished by the Central Statistics Office, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation in May stood at 4.87 per cent, recording more than double the growth over the 2.18 per cent recorded in May last year, and up from the 4.58 per cent in April 2018.

The consumer food price index (CFPI) in May moved up to 3.1 per cent over the 2.8 per cent recorded in the previous month.

--IANS

bc/mr