New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India's retail inflation for January has eased down to 5.07 per cent compared to 5.21 per cent in December 2017, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was 3.17 per cent in January 2017.

