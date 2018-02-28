India's Q3 GDP grows at 7.2%

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) India's GDP for the third quarter of 2017-18 grew at 7.2 per cent, official data showed here on Wednesday.

The GDP growth during the second quarter of the fiscal was at 6.5 per cent.

17:00 Core sector growth at 6.7% in Jan

Electricity Output Up 8.2% Vs 4.4% (MoM)

Cement Output At 20.7% Vs 18.8% (MoM)

Steel Output At 3.7% Vs 2.5% (MoM)

Fertiliser Output Down 1.6% Vs 3% (MoM)

Petro Refinery Products Output Up 11% Vs 6.6% (MoM)

Natural Gas Output Down 1% Vs 1.2% (MoM)

Crude Oil Output At 3.2% Vs 2.1% (MoM)

Coal Sector Output Up 3% Vs 0.1% (MoM)

Core Sector Output Up 6.7% Vs 4.2% (MoM)

"The Real GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2017-18 is likely to attain a level of Rs 130.04 lakh crore, as against the first revised estimate of GDP for the year 2016-17 of Rs 121.96 lakh crore, released on January 31, 2018. The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.6 percent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 percent in 2016-17," the statement said.

