India's merchandise exports edged higher by over 5% in April

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) India's exports during April rose by 5.17 per cent to $25.91 billion from $24.64 billion worth of merchandise shipped out during the corresponding month of last year.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, country's imports during the month under review rose by 4.60 per cent to $39.63 billion in April 2018 from $37.88 billion in the like period of 2017.

Consequently, India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $13.72 billion during last month as against $13.25 billion in the corresponding period the previous year.

--IANS

