India's July domestic air passenger traffic up 12%

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 12.43 per cent in July to 95.65 lakh from 85.08 lakh reported for the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Friday.

On a sequential basis, total domestic air passenger traffic had risen by 19.98 per cent to 95.68 lakh in June.

According to data furnished by the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passenger traffic during the January-July period grew by over 17 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-July 2017 were 657.21 lakh as against 560.87 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 17.18 per cent," the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.

Further, the data noted low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor (PLF) in July at 94.4 per cent. PLF is a measure of capacity utilisation of the airline.

SpiceJet was followed by budget passenger carriers AirAsia India at 88.4 per cent, Vistara at 84.6 per cent and IndiGo at 83.7 per cent.

"The passenger load factor in the month of July 2017 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season," the monthly statistical analysis said.

Besides, the data showed that IndiGo led the industry with 84.6 per cent punctuality rate at four major airports of Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. It was followed by GoAir (78.2), Vistara (74.5) and SpiceJet (73.4).

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for July 2017 stood at 0.79 per cent.

In addition, the data disclosed that a total of 678 passenger related complaints was received last month.

"The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of July 2017 has been around 0.71," the aviation regulator said.

The data revealed that IndiGo led the industry with the highest market share of 38.7 per cent followed by Jet Airways (15.8), SpiceJet (14.2), Air India (13.5), and GoAir (7.8).

AirAsia India and Vistara had market share of 3.6 per cent each, followed by JetLite (2.4) and Trujet (0.5).

