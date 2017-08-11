India's industrial output lowers in June

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A decline in the manufacturing sector brought down India's factory output in June, official data showed on Friday.

The factory output, as per the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with revised base year of 2011-12, declined by (-)0.1 per cent during June from a rise of 2.80 per cent reported for May, 2017.

As per the IIP data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), last month's contraction was mainly on account of a (-)0.4 per cent deceleration in manufacturing output, which has the maximum weight in the overall index.

