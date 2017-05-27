India's Forex reserves surge by over $4 bn

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) India's foreign exchange (Forex) reserves rose by over $4 billion as on May 19, 2017.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday showed that the overall Forex reserves increased by $4.03 billion to $379.31 billion from $375.27 billion reported for the week ended May 12.

India's Forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI's position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Segment-wise, FCAs -- the largest component of the Forex reserves -- edged higher by $3.99 billion to $355.09 billion during the week under review.

Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of nearly 20-30 per cent of major (non-US) global currencies. The FCAs also include investments in US Treasury bonds, bonds of other selected governments, deposits with foreign central and commercial banks.

The country's gold reserves were stagnant at $20.43 billion.

However, the SDRs' value gained by $15 million to $1.46 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $25.2 million to $2.30 billion.

