India's factory production in January up 7.5% over last year

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) India's factory production grew in January to 7.5 per cent over the same month last year, and marginally over the 7.1 per cent recorded in December 2017, official data showed on Monday.

"The General Index for the month of January 2018 stands at 132.3, which is 7.5 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of January 2017," a Central Statistics Office (CSO) release said here.

The cumulative Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for the April-January period of the current fiscal over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 4.1 per cent, the CSO said.

--IANS

bc/dg