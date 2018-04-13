India's exports fall in March, imports rise

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) India's exports during March inched lower by 0.66 per cent to $29.11 billion from $29.30 billion worth of merchandise shipped out during the corresponding month last year, official data showed on Friday.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, exports during 2017-18 grew by 9.78 per cent to $302.84 billion from $275.85 billion reported for 2016-17.

The country's imports during the month under review rose by 7.15 per cent to $42.80 billion in March 2018 from $39.95 billion in the like period of 2017.

Besides, the data revealed that imports during 2017-18 grew by 19.59 per cent to $459.67 billion from $384.36 billion reported for 2016-17.

Consequently, India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $13.69 billion during last month as against $10.65 billion in the corresponding period the previous year.

--IANS

rv/mr