India's domestic passenger traffic rises over 16% in November: IATA

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) India's domestic passenger traffic grew by 16.4 per cent in November, a global airline association said on Thursday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's domestic demand -- revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the United States.

As per the data India's domestic RPK -- which measures actual passenger traffic -- rose by over 16 per cent in November compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

"All markets showed growth, led again by India and China," IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for November 2017.

India's domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of China at 14.1 per cent and Russian Federation at 7.6 per cent.

"India's domestic traffic rose 16.4 per cent in November, marking the 39th consecutive month of double-digit domestic growth," the report said.

In terms of capacity, India's domestic available seat kilometres (ASK) -- which measures available passenger capacity -- climbed higher by 10.4 per cent in November, after China's 12.9 per cent growth.

The data disclosed that the international passenger demand for November edged higher by 8 per cent compared with the year-ago period.

In addition, the capacity during the month under review grew by 6.3 per cent and load factor was up 1.2 percentage points to 80.2 per cent.

