India's December core industries' output pace slows in December

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The pace of India's eight major industries' output slowed in December to 4 per cent from an increase of 7.4 per cent in November 2017, official data showed on Wednesday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Eight Core Industries (ECI) which represents the output of major sectors like coal, steel, cement and electricity showed an uptrend. It had risen by 5.6 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

"The combined Index of ECI stands at 129.1 in December, 2017, which was 4 per cent higher as compared to the index of December, 2016," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"Its cumulative growth during April to December, 2017-18 was 4 per cent."

The ECI index carries 40.27 per cent weightage of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which is the macro-gauge for India's factory output.

