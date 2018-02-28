India's April-January fiscal deficit at 113.7% of full year's target

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) India's fiscal deficit for April-January period of 2017-18 stood at 113.7 per cent of the full year's target, official data showed here on Wednesday.

The data furnished by the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that during April-January, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 6.77 lakh crore, which is 113.7 per cent of the full year's target.

The capital expenditure during the period stood at Rs 2.64 lakh crore.

The revenue deficit during the period was at 4.8 lakh crore, revealed the data.

