India's April industrial production output up 5%

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) India's industrial output rose by 4.9 per cent in April 2018 from a rise of 4.57 per cent in March, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data furnished by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the corresponding growth during April 2017 stood at 3.2 per cent.

"The General Index for the month of April 2018 stands at 123, which is 4.9 percent higher as compared to the level in the month of April 2017," CSO said in the "Quick estimates of index of Industrial Production".

"The cumulative growth for the period April-March 2017-18 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4.3 per cent."

