India's April-February deficit at 120.3% of full year's target

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the 11 months ended in February of 2017-18 stood at 120.3 per cent -- Rs 7.15 lakh crore -- of the full year's revised target of Rs 5.94 lakh crore, official data showed on Wednesday.

The data furnished by the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that the April-February fiscal deficit was 113.4 per cent of the (revised) budget in the same period of the last fiscal.

As per the CGA data, net tax revenue during the period under review was Rs 10.35 lakh crore or 81.6 per cent of the revised estimated target.

The total receipts -- from revenue and non-debt capital -- during the fiscal's 11 months ended in February were Rs 12.83 lakh crore, or 79.1 per cent of the revised estimates for the current year.

--IANS

rv/mr/vd