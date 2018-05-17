India's April domestic air passenger traffic up 26%

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India's domestic air passenger traffic rose to 1.15 crore in April 2018 -- up 26.05 per cent -- from 91.34 lakh reported during the corresponding month of 2017.

On a sequential basis, the traffic growth remained flat. It had risen to 1.15 crore in March 2018, while in February it had grown to 1.07 crore.

As per the data furnished by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, the passenger traffic during the January-April 2018 period grew by over 24 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2018 were 453.03 lakh as against 364.13 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering a growth of 24.41 per cent," the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.

