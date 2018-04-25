India's 2017-18 global trade up 16.32%

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) India's overall global trade has increased by 16.32 per cent in 2017-18.

According to the Department of Commerce, the overall trade last fiscal increased to $767.9 billion from $660.2 billion in 2016-17.

"While India's global trade grew by 16.32 percent between 2016-17 and 2017-18, India's total trade with LAC (Latin American countries) grew by 19.63 percent.a

