Indian Oil, JetPrivilege partner for earning flying miles scheme

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) JetPrivilege, the frequent flyer programme of Jet Airways, on Tuesday announced its partnership with state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) to allow customers earn flying miles under the JetPrivilege frequent flyer programme when they buy petrol or diesel.

This is the first time that a frequent flyer programme (FFP) in India has partnered with the energy sector to allow flyers to earn as well as redeem points every time they refuel at select Indian Oil outlets, according to a JetPrivilege and IOC joint statement here.

"Alternatively, JetPrivilege members can also redeem their existing JPMiles to purchase fuel at the same outlets," it said.

Until now, frequent flyer programmes had been limited to hotel bookings, dining out or shopping.

As per this arrangement, JetPrivilege members can now earn flying miles whenever they buy petrol or diesel from select Indian Oil outlets by mentioning their frequent flyer number at the time of payment. They can also pay for transport fuel by redeeming their flying miles.

JetPrivilege members will earn one JPMile on every Rs 150 spent on regular fuel and three JPMiles on every Rs 150 spent on XtraPremium, or branded, fuel at IOC outlets, the statement said.

Consumers can also redeem the accumulated JPMiles for free flight tickets.

The facility to earn or redeem flying miles will initially be available at select Indian Oil outlets in Mumbai and Delhi. This will be expanded to over 500 outlets across eight cities in 2018, the statement added.

Commenting on the development, Jet Privilege Pvt Ltd MD Manish Dureja said in the statement: "Our partnership with an iconic Indian brand like Indian Oil gives our members even greater choice and flexibility in how they earn and use their JPMiles."

"Indian Oil always strives to add to the refuelling experience of its customers. Our association with JetPrivilege would be giving one more reason for customer to fuel with us," IOC Executive Director (Retail) Sanjeev Jain said.

