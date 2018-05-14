Indian millennials craving for speed, performance in smartphones

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Millennials in India look for speed and performance and are keen on investing in premium smartphones such as OnePlus, Samsung and Apple, a report said on Monday.

According to CyberMedia Research's (CMR) report, 90 per cent millennials and other professionals consider speed and performance as their top priority while making their next smartphone purchase.

While 89 per cent prefer battery life, 86 per cent chose RAM, 83 per cent preferred reliability and 77 per cent opted for camera quality, it added.

"The leaders of tomorrow are passionate entrepreneurs who work in open office environment. Such an environment calls for greater and closer collaboration through devices, including smartphones. In fact, the smartphone is the device where things get done," Apalak Ghosh, Head-Industry Consulting Group, CMR, said in a statement.

Notably, 94 per cent respondents chose Google Docs while 78 per cent chose Dropbox as their preferred productivity apps.

"The millennials bring new ideas and new ways of doing things. As such, it is important for smartphone brands to raise their standards and deliver," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

Nearly 69 per cent of respondents are concerned about the privacy of personal information stored in smartphone used for official purposes.

Sensitive personal information includes social networking, financial information as well as photographs.

About 60 per cent professionals have installed over 20 mobile apps on their smartphones, the report said.

