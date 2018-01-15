Indian job market grew 10% in December: Naukri.com report

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) India's job market grew 10 per cent in December 2017 compared to the corresponding month in 2016, a report by Naukri.com said here on Monday.

"The job market continues to sustain the momentum gained in November. The (Naukri.com) JobSpeak Index has witnessed a 10 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) growth in December. Non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, engineering, auto and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) have led the growth for the past few months," said V. Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com.

He, however, added: "We could expect the job market to be volatile for the next few more months before it heads north again."

Jobs in construction and engineering sector saw a growth of 31 per cent and insurance sector witnessed a growth of 21 per cent. Jobs in banking and financial services grew by 4 per cent in December. In the same period jobs in BPO went up by 8 per cent while that in the IT and software services recorded a y-o-y growth of 2 per cent.

Key industries like, production and maintenance, auto saw a growth of 42 per cent and 31 per cent respectively in December 2017 when compared with December 2017, the report said.

Jobs for freshers and those having up to three years of experience and those with four to seven years of experience increased by 33 per cent and 26 per cent respectively in December 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, according to the report.

Hiring of people with experience of 8-12 years and 13-16 years witnessed a 21 per cent and 19 per cent growth in hiring in the same period, the report said . Hiring for senior management roles with experience requirement of 16 years and above rose by 24 per cent.

"Major cities saw growth in jobs in December 2017 when compared to December 2016, " the report said. The index for Kolkata and Chennai grew by 40 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. Delhi NCR saw a 7 per cent growth in hiring while Bangalore witnessed 4 per cent growth in the same period, according to the report. "Hiring sector in Mumbai remained flat in December 2017 when compared to December 2016," it said.

Naukri.com is a online recruitment platform that provides hiring-related services to corporates, recruiters, placement agencies and to job seekers in India and overseas.

