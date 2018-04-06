Indian equity indices close flat on tepid Asian cues

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) The Key Indian equity indices provisionally closed on a flat note on Friday following a similar trend on benchmark Asian exchanges.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally ended the day's trade at 10,331.60 points, unchanged from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 33,608.59 points, provisionally closed at 33,626.97 points -- up only 30.17 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous session's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,697.51 points and a low of 33,501.37 points during the intra-day trade.

"Market, taking cues from their key Asian counterparts, traded in a narrow range," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

The BSE market breadth was, however, bullish with 1,615 advances and 1,064 declines.

Company-wise, the top gainers on the BSE were ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma, while the losers included Infosys, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors (DVR).

On Thursday, equity indices made healthy gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered its inflation forecast for the fiscal and projected a positive growth outlook.

The NSE Nifty50 surged by 196.75 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 10,325.15 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE closed at 33,596.80 points -- up 577.73 points or 1.75 per cent from its previous session's close.

