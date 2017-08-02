Indian equities fall after RBI reduces key lending rates

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The Indian equity markets fell into the red after the RBI on Wednesday reduced its key lending rate by 25 basis points (bps).

The Reserve Bank of India in it's third bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18 announced that the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate for commercial banks on loans taken from it, stands lowered to 6 per cent from 6.25 per cent.

Around 2.45 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 30.70 points, or 0.30 per cent, to trade at 10,083.95 points.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, too, declined by 106.02 points or 0.33 per cent to trade at 32,469.15 points.

