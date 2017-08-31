Indian economy's growth slows down in Q1 2017-18 at 5.7%

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) India's GDP growth for the first quarter of the current fiscal ended June slowed down to 5.7 per cent, from 6.1 per cent reported for the fourth quarter of 2016-17, official data showed on Thursday.

According to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the GDP for Q1 stood at Rs 31.10 lakh crore, or a growth of 5.7 per cent, compared with 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

The drop in growth was even sharper compared to the like quarter a year ago when the country's GDP grew at 7.9 per cent.

