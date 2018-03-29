Indian building summit to have an Australian partner

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The 10th edition of The GRIHA Summit that will discuss sustainable building policies, tools and techniques and exhibitions showcasing sustainable building materials, construction practices and technologies will be organised in New Delhi in December by TERI in cooperation with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, one of the world's leading varsities.

GRIHA Summit seeks to discuss the environmental performance of a building holistically over its entire lifecycle based on quantitative and qualitative criteria. It seeks to minimise resource consumption, waste generation and overall ecological and environmental impact of buildings and habitats.

Ian Jacobs, President and Vice Chancellor, UNSW said: "Our partnership with TERI represents our commitment to jointly develop tangible applications of research that our teams work in several areas such as clean energy and sustainable housing, including photo-voltaics, waste-water treatment and intelligent transport systems.

"This demonstrates UNSW's commitment to a robust 'India Strategy' that aligns with the developmental aspirations of the Indian government. We look forward to exploring several areas of collaboration with TERI."

Sydney-based UNSW is one of the world's leading research and teaching universities and is home to more than 52,000 students from over 130 countries. It offers programmes in architecture, art and design, business, engineering and law, medicine and science backed by a rich international faculty.

The partnership highlights the growing collaboration between India and Australia across various sectors.

Ajay Mathur, President, GRIHA Council and Director General, TERI said: "I welcome the offer of UNSW to co-create the 10th GRIHA Summit together with the GRIHA Council. I am equally excited on the renewed partnership between TERI and UNSW in the collaborative efforts of knowledge transfer and identification of specific areas for research and development across various thematics concerning the Built Environment."

Over the years, the GRIHA Summit has witnessed enthusiastic participation from government, industry, building practitioners, developers, academia and all other relevant stakeholders.

