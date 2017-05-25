Indian agency bags America's PR World Gold

Mumbai/San Francisco, May 25 (IANS) Mumbai-based Concept Public Relations India Limited has been chosen for the Gold Award at the prestigious 7th Annual PR World Awards, instituted by Silicon Valley Communications of the US.

The Concept Public Relations India Ltd. has been named under the 'PR Milestone of the Year' category. 'SVUS PR World Awards' are the world's premier public relations awards, created to honour and generate industry wide and peer recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of PR agencies, organisations and individuals from all over the world.

"The Oscars are given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements. But at the PR World Awards it is you who will be recognised as superstars at a black-tie world event -- complete with the red carpet, paparazzis, and live video interviews for every small and big thing that you and your team did in the past 18 months to make your clients successful," says PR World.

The gold-plated trophies at the PR World Awards have been designed and made by the same company that makes the Oscar and Emmy statuettes.

In the current PR World awards, Concept PR's 'Mission Mumbai Local' campaign, a social communication drive conducted on behalf of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), has been adjudged for gold.

"We are pleased to inform you that Concept Public Relations India Limited is in the list of winners of 2017 PR World Awards," said an email from the organisers listing the winners under various categories.

The winners will be honored at the 2017 SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco on June 26 this year.

Acknowledging the award, Ashish Jalan, Director and CEO of Concept PR, said: "Any form of recognition is both a testimonial of the abilities of the agency as well as a motivator for the agency to perform even better. A global award at that and the fact that we are the only Indian agency to figure in the list of winners is indeed a great honour."

B.N. Kumar, Executive Director of Concept PR, who spearheaded the campaign, said: "My team is extremely happy to get the good news. We also thank all our media friends for highlighting the issues raised by us in the campaign -- from the need to improve the frequency of suburban trains to new railway stations to meet increasing commuter pressure."

"PRCI has launched the campaign to highlight the fact that over 10 people die daily on Mumbai suburban tracks due to various reasons such as running across platforms and tracks and hanging off overcrowded trains. This has been admitted in an official report by the railways which we effectively used to design our messaging on the need to improve the suburban railway infrastructure," said M.B. Jayaram, Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus of PRCI.

--IANS

dg/vt