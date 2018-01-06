India Yamaha Motor recalls 23,897 units of FZ 25, Fazer 25 bikes

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Two-wheeler manufacturer India Yamaha Motor on Saturday voluntary recalled 23,897 units of its FZ 25 and Fazer 25 motorcycles.

"This voluntary recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to head cover bolt loosening in 23,897 motorcycles (21,640 units of FZ 25 and 2,257 units of Fazer 25) manufactured from January 2017," the company said in a statement.

"The affected motorcycles will be repaired free of cost at any of the Yamaha authorized dealers and the owners will be contacted individually. Yamaha is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure the repair experience is as convenient and efficient as possible," it said.

