India wants multi-polar world, ready to join world leaders: Minister

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) India wants a multi-polar world and is ready to take its "well-deserved place" among the leading nations, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P.P. Chaudhary on said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the 18th International Competition Network Annual Conference here, the Minister, according to an official statement, said: "There is a growing need to follow a phased, flexible and planned approach to global anti-trust cooperation."

It is essential to overcome the challenges in cross-border investigations and mergers while confronting different legal systems, diverse evidence collection mechanisms and so on, he added.

Speaking at the event, Competition Commission of India Chairperson D.K. Sikri said the issues related to big data, artificial intelligence, internet of things and blockchain, among others, can pose a number of competition challenges.

--IANS

