India set to leapfrog learning stages towards going digital: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) With the kind of technology, talent and innovation which are currently available in the country, India will leapfrog the learning stages the developed countries have to go through towards realising their digital goals, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering on the second day of the 'India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2017' here, Goyal said: "We have to expand the level of technology for growth. The telecom industry and Railways are helping India expanding it to benefit the masses. We have to look at new standards of service to our customers and have to expand the level of technology".

"Connectivity is the key to growth and development as we bring mobility to the people across the country to give them a comfortable experience. The increase smartphone penetration will bring e-commerce and banking right in your pocket," Goyal added.

According to the minister, as India moves towards mobile governance, there lies a great opportunity for start ups and entrepreneurs to integrate technology with public services.

"We are working with Google to bring Wi-Fi to 400 railway stations in the country," he added.

The three-day event that started on Wednesday is the first of its kind in India. Led by the Department of Telecommunication as the nodal ministry, the India Mobile Congress has been organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)

It has housed 300 exhibitors along with 60 start-ups and eight embassies as participants.

--IANS

sku/na/bg