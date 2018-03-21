India to revise DTAA with Qatar

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision of Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with Qatar.

According to the cabinet, the revision will also help prevent fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

"The revised DTAA updates the provisions for exchange of information to latest standard, includes 'Limitation of Benefits' provision to prevent treaty shopping and aligns other provisions with India's recent treaties," the cabinet said in a statement.

The existing DTAA with Qatar was signed on April 7, 1999 and came into force on January 15, 2000.

