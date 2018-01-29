India to regain world's fastest growing economy title next year: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) India's Economic Survey for 2017-18 has pegged the country's growth at 6.75 per cent for the current fiscal and 7 to 7.5 per cent for 2018-19 while cautioning that increase in crude oil prices in international market may dampen the spirit.

"A series of major reforms undertaken over the past year will allow real GDP growth to reach 6.75 per cent this fiscal and will rise to 7.0 to 7.5 per cent in 2018-19, thereby re-instating India as the world's fastest growing major economy," the Survey said here on Monday.

The Survey, tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday, also said the reform measures undertaken in 2017-18 can be strengthened further in 2018-19.

The Survey underlined that the economy began to accelerate in the second half of the year and can clock 6.75 per cent growth this fiscal due to the launch of transformational Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform on July 1, 2017 and resolution of the long-festering Twin Balance Sheet (TBS) problem by sending the major stressed companies for resolution under the new Indian Bankruptcy Code.

It also said implementing a major recapitalisation package to strengthen the public sector banks, further liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) and the export uplift from the global recovery had played a major role in boosting the growth.

"Looking at the achievements of the past year, the launch of the transformational GST was certainly the major one," Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian told reporters here referring to the single national tax that replaced the earlier multiple central and state taxes from July 1.

"There were bound to be teething challenges with such a major reform and mid course corrections were taken," he said.

The Survey, however, pointed out that as per of the quarterly estimates there was a reversal of the declining trend of GDP growth in the second quarter of 2017-18, led by the industry sector.

"The Gross Value Added at constant basic prices is expected to grow at the rate of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.6 per cent in 2016-17. Similarly, agriculture, industry and services sectors are expected to grow at the rate of 2.1 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 8.3 per cent respectively in 2017-18."

It said that India can be rated as among the best performing economies in the world as the average growth during last three years is around 4 percentage points higher than global growth and nearly 3 percentage points higher than that of emerging market and developing economies.

The Survey cautioned some of the factors could have dampening effect on GDP growth in the coming year are like the possibility of an increase in crude oil prices in the international market.

"In the last three fiscal years, India experienced a positive terms of trade shock. But in the first three quarters of 2017-18, oil prices have been about 16 percent greater in dollar terms than in the previous year. It is estimated that a $10 per barrel increase in the price of oil reduces growth by 0.2-0.3 percentage points, increases WPI inflation by about 1.7 percentage points and worsens the CAD (current account deficit) by about $9-10 billion dollars."

It highlighted that against the emerging macroeconomic concerns, policy vigilance will be necessary in the coming year, especially if high international oil prices persist or elevated stock prices correct sharply provoking a "sudden stall" in capital flows.

"The agenda for the next year consequently remains full: stabilising the GST, completing the TBS actions, privatising Air India, and staving off threats to macro-economic stability."

It said India's foreign exchange reserves reached $409.4 billion at end-December 2017. Foreign exchange reserves grew by 14.1 percent on a year-on-year basis from end December 2016 ($358.9 billion) to end December 2017 and it grew by 10.7 percent from end-March, 2017 ($370.0 billion) to end December 2017. Foreign exchange reserves increased further to $413.8 billion on January 12, 2018.

The import cover of India's foreign exchange reserves was 11.1 months at end September 2017 as compared with 11.3 months at end-March 2017, revealed the survey.

"Within the major economies running current account deficit, India is among the largest foreign exchange reserve holders and sixth largest among all countries of the world," it added.

