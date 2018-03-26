India ranks 67 in fixed broadband speed in February: Ookla

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) India ranked 67th in terms of fixed broadband speeds and 109th for mobile internet speeds globally in February, internet testing and analysis platform Ookla said on Monday.

The company's updated Speedtest Global Index revealed that in absolute terms, India's performance in fixed broadband download speeds have gone up from average speeds of 18.82 mbps in November 2017 to 20.72 mbps in February 2018, marking significant improvement since last quarter.

"India has also shown significant improvement in terms of its fixed broadband download speed rank, where it is now placed 67th vis-a-vis 76th last year," Ookla said in a statement.

"While India's rank in terms of mobile internet download speed remains same at 109th but average download speeds have risen to 9.01 mbps in February from 8.80 mbps in November last year," it said.

According to the statement, the February Speedtest Global Index showed Norway at pole position in the world for mobile internet with an average download speed of 62.07 Mbps.

"Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with a 161.53 mbps average download," it added.

The Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data from around the world monthly. It has 7,021 servers globally, out of which 439 speedtest servers are present in India, said the statement.

--IANS

